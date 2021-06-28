limseunghui

Asian Game background

Asian Game background game background game graphic game design olympic game design vector logodesign doodle illustraion
Asian Game 2018
https://m-logoproject.naver.com/rabbitgo2018_play

background design by Seunghui Lim
Game concept by Aloha & logo project
Character design by Hyunkyung Shin
