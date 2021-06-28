Robin

Rezerv - Appointment Booking

Robin
Robin
  • Save
Rezerv - Appointment Booking webapp webpage management queuemanagement queue rezerv app design uiux
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Here's a Landing page concept, that I worked on recently.
Rezerv is a queue management application.
This project was a design for their new appointment booking platform.

I'm available for new projects! Send me message:
robinsingh.design@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Robin
Robin

More by Robin

View profile
    • Like