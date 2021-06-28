Deepak kadam

Find a Playmate

Find a Playmate ux uxdesign ui figma
Hi folks!

Here I have designed a Find a Playmate App. This App is useful for tracking your nearby pets up for adoption. The design idea was inspired by a same App that I saw online.

Software Used : Figma, Adobe Illustrator.

