Facer App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Facer. This app functions the same as other e-commerce apps but this app specifically designed for sneaker enthusiasts. So designing is challenging and needs to be more user-centric.
I had to conduct user research, wireframing, conduct user tests, low-fi prototyping, design critique sessions, and hi-fi prototype. With always brand guidelines in mind.
So after all this is my journey through UI designing for few screens on Facer. I hope you guys will enjoy it.
Much love ❤️ Stay safe 😷