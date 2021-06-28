sumi akther1

Postcard Design

sumi akther1
sumi akther1
  • Save
Postcard Design stationery
Download color palette

Click the Link for Download:
https://graphicriver.net/item/postcard/32844553

Illustrator File
1 Color Variation
Easy Customizable and Editable
Size 6”x4” (0.25 bleed)
300 DPI resolution & CMYK color mode
Print Ready Format
Image Are not Included

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
sumi akther1
sumi akther1

More by sumi akther1

View profile
    • Like