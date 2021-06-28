Michela Frecchiami
"Mission control" for eCommerce scalability
This is another illustration made for the campaign that Nebulab has launched.
The campaign is addressed to business leaders and the headline here was:

“Mission Control, we’re a GO for unrivaled eCommerce scalability”.

So I've designed the product carousel has it was the Control Room at Nasa 🧑‍🚀
Check out the Nebulab's Universe at nebulab.com

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
