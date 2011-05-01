Alex Pytlarz

Spread: Generative Typography

Spread: Generative Typography generative flash typography nature code
Example of the generative typography exhibit I've been working on for the Imagine RIT festival. Generated in flash with some help from the HYPE Frameworks by Joshua Davis and Branden Hall

Posted on May 1, 2011
