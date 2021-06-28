🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
THE SPOON is a concept platform for content-creators whereby they offer subscription based content to their followers.
The content-creators page includes a bio section, counter for followers, posts, recipes & cook-lists as well as a tab to easily switch between posts, recipes & cook-lists. The user can follow / unfollow the creator or share their profile with their friends. The idea is to facilitate users journey by reducing the number of interactions needed to get the information needed.