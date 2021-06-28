Ina Lile

THE SPOON

THE SPOON uidesign ui minimal design
THE SPOON is a concept platform for content-creators whereby they offer subscription based content to their followers.

The content-creators page includes a bio section, counter for followers, posts, recipes & cook-lists as well as a tab to easily switch between posts, recipes & cook-lists. The user can follow / unfollow the creator or share their profile with their friends. The idea is to facilitate users journey by reducing the number of interactions needed to get the information needed.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
