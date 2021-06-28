More from Gabi's Workouts

Katia Stukota

Gabi can Wave, Give Thumbs Up, Follow your Head Movements, Lipsync your words , Exercise and perform a bunch of other gestures and animations.

You can download Gabi at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/gabi-female-puppet/

Hope you like Gabi ❤!

