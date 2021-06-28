Lay

Future Banking Dashboard Concept

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Future Banking Dashboard Concept neobank fintech banking dashboard
Download color palette

Hey folks 👋

It's not uncommon for internet banking to be tricky and complicated to master.

We're on a mission to simplify the proccess and bring all the core elements to home screen. Swift transfers, transaction history, limits and active cards are now available on one page.

Your comments are welcome. Press the L button if you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like