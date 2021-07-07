Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Wolf - Uppa Magazine

The Wolf - Uppa Magazine kid wolf game running playing parenting texture vector sho studio illustration sail ho studio
Editorial illustration by Daniele Simonelli about the character an game of the "wolf" among kids, for Uppa Magazine. AD: Francesca Grillo

Illustration and motion design collective.
