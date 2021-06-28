Simone Colongo

Lakers All-Time Illustrated

Simone Colongo
Simone Colongo
  • Save
Lakers All-Time Illustrated book lebron kobe losangeles lakers illustration basketball digital artwork artist sport design art
Download color palette

The 14 greatest L.A. Lakers of All Time.
A 32-page illustrated book about Lakers' legends.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and more...

What are you waiting for?
Are you a true Lakers fan?
Grab your copy! https://amzn.to/3dnG8U9

Read on to discover them all!
Who is in your Lakers All-Time starting five?

Simone Colongo
Simone Colongo

More by Simone Colongo

View profile
    • Like