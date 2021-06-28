🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Now is the stage in life when everything is changing.
Boxes are scattered throughout the apartment, things are gathered in piles, and half of the furniture has been disassembled. I decided to illustrate episodes from my life related to moving to a new place.
Colors take a special place in my heart. Such a delicate and at the same time bright palette.
Hope you can feel this atmosphere.
You can see all the illustrations in my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bu.darin