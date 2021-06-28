Dor1ana

Moving

Now is the stage in life when everything is changing.
Boxes are scattered throughout the apartment, things are gathered in piles, and half of the furniture has been disassembled. I decided to illustrate episodes from my life related to moving to a new place.
Colors take a special place in my heart. Such a delicate and at the same time bright palette.
Hope you can feel this atmosphere.
You can see all the illustrations in my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bu.darin

