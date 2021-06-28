🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As Gojek was growing in scale, so were its design challenges.
The visual language was exploding in all directions. That's when and why the company crafted a cohesive and holistic brand system.
The Gojek Brand Books essays guidelines that bring together all the essential design components and elements that help build brand identity. The guidelines are not sacrosanct though. We're still playing with them.
Crafted by Gojek Design
In collaboration with Gojek's Creative Labs, Brand Marketing, Research, Dynamic Culture & Legal Team.
See the full showcase in Béhance:
🔗 The Gojek Brand Book
🔗 Gojek Rebrand