As Gojek was growing in scale, so were its design challenges.

The visual language was exploding in all directions. That's when and why the company crafted a cohesive and holistic brand system.

The Gojek Brand Books essays guidelines that bring together all the essential design components and elements that help build brand identity. The guidelines are not sacrosanct though. We're still playing with them.

Crafted by Gojek Design

In collaboration with Gojek's Creative Labs, Brand Marketing, Research, Dynamic Culture & Legal Team.

See the full showcase in Béhance:

🔗 The Gojek Brand Book

🔗 Gojek Rebrand