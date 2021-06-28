Gojek Design

The Gojek Brand Book

Gojek Design
Gojek Design
  • Save
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
The Gojek Brand Book rebranding logo aloha layout gojek design design brand book branding gojek
Download color palette
  1. 0 Brand book.jpeg
  2. 1 Brand book.jpeg
  3. 2 Brand book.jpeg
  4. 4 Brand book.jpeg
  5. 3 Brand book.jpeg
  6. 5 Brand book.jpeg
  7. 6 Brand book.png

As Gojek was growing in scale, so were its design challenges.

The visual language was exploding in all directions. That's when and why the company crafted a cohesive and holistic brand system.

The Gojek Brand Books essays guidelines that bring together all the essential design components and elements that help build brand identity. The guidelines are not sacrosanct though. We're still playing with them.

Crafted by Gojek Design
In collaboration with Gojek's Creative Labs, Brand Marketing, Research, Dynamic Culture & Legal Team.

See the full showcase in Béhance:
🔗 The Gojek Brand Book
🔗 Gojek Rebrand

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Gojek Design
Gojek Design
We live to see our customers love our products!

More by Gojek Design

View profile
    • Like