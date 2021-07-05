Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sail Ho Studio

Ugenters Magazine - Appelbrugparkje

Sail Ho Studio
Sail Ho Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Ugenters Magazine - Appelbrugparkje nature bush park gent sparrow birds texture vector sho studio illustration sail ho studio
Download color palette

Spot illustration by Daniele Simonelli from an article for Gent University Magazine about some teachers' favorite places in Gent.

Sail Ho Studio
Sail Ho Studio
Illustration and motion design collective.
Hire Me

More by Sail Ho Studio

View profile
    • Like