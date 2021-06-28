🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Chartace, a concept about an application for people, especially students, to help them build, plan and achieve their goals. The green color strongly dominates which reflects the growth and energy required to achieve any goals and this platform will help them through guidance and motivational aspects.
If you like the concept, kindly subscribe. In case you have any queries, feel free to drop a message.