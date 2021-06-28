Abdul Rehman

Chartace vector logo design graphic design student platform icon design designer achieve goals logo branding brand company
Chartace, a concept about an application for people, especially students, to help them build, plan and achieve their goals. The green color strongly dominates which reflects the growth and energy required to achieve any goals and this platform will help them through guidance and motivational aspects.
