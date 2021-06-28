Maryam

#DailyUi 002 Checkout

Maryam
Maryam
  • Save
#DailyUi 002 Checkout dailyui ux web design shop camera webdesign ui checkout payment credit card yellow
Download color palette

A yellow checkout for the second challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Maryam
Maryam

More by Maryam

View profile
    • Like