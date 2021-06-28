Xaniar

cryptocurrency

Xaniar
Xaniar
  • Save
cryptocurrency ui ux design app
Download color palette

Yo guys! Super excited to share my new concept for cryptocurrency app (beta) that I made for Dribbble. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks a million for your support and feedback

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Xaniar
Xaniar

More by Xaniar

View profile
    • Like