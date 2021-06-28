Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 39 - Testimonial

Daily UI Challenge 39 - Testimonial
Day 39 of 100 Daily UI challenge. the prompt was testimonial.
Fun facts; I was in roller derby for a wee while...yes, my skater name was Velocity Raptor (that's not me tho) and the town is based on the town in Drop Dead Gorgeous (there's no Mount Rose Roller Derby as far as I know....Mount Rose isn't a real place)
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
