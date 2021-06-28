Symfony Framework Why Really Worth the Publicity?

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Symfony is a PHP framework and is considered one of the most popular web development frameworks in the world. Over the years, it has also proved itself as one of the fastest-growing technology. Symfony provides you with a secure modular component system that allows you to combine different modules in multiple ways to create an attractive and robust application. Symfony also takes less memory and allows web developers to develop applications at a much faster speed.