Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Easin Ali

"Prime_Bazar" logo

Easin Ali
Easin Ali
  • Save
"Prime_Bazar" logo shopping logo web logo design icon branding flat creative minimal logo
Download color palette

The logo was created for a local e-commerce company. Unfortunately, this wasn't selected by the client. It will hopefully be enjoyable for you.

skype : raihan2101
randebd@yahoo.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Easin Ali
Easin Ali

More by Easin Ali

View profile
    • Like