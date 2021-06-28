Diana Palavandishvili
Fintory

💵 Transactions Overview + Detailview

Diana Palavandishvili
Fintory
Diana Palavandishvili for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
💵 Transactions Overview + Detailview transactions finance light mode dark mode action sheet ios app ux interface fintory design clean ui
💵 Transactions Overview + Detailview transactions finance light mode dark mode action sheet ios app ux interface fintory design clean ui
💵 Transactions Overview + Detailview transactions finance light mode dark mode action sheet ios app ux interface fintory design clean ui
💵 Transactions Overview + Detailview transactions finance light mode dark mode action sheet ios app ux interface fintory design clean ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Finance App – Shot 2 – Image 1.png
  2. Dribbble Finance App – Shot 2 – Image 2.png
  3. Dribbble Finance App – Shot 2 – Image 3.png
  4. Dribbble Finance App – Shot 2 – Image 4.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to share with you the transactions overview and detail screen of a finance app that we recently designed. This app supports light and dark mode, so I will be sharing screens for both ☀️🌙

👩‍💻 Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? We’re always looking to partner with great companies. Say hi at hello@fintory.com

👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

🌎 Visit our Website at www.fintory.com

Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like