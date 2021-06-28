Workfit - Workout & Fitness UI Kit

Hey everyone!

Workfit is a Workout & Fitness App UI Kit consisting of 60+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants. Available in Light & Dark Theme.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Contact us hitokodesign@gmail.com

______________

Instagram | UI Kit