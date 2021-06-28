Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kalugina Natalia

FoodTech | Landing page

FoodTech | Landing page
A little dark, mystical and stellar design. I like such sites, I immediately want to consider them. You can view the finished site and see the parallax effect

