🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KEENTERS
beauty marketplace
Objective:
create a brand of beauty marketplace
Solution:
At first we developed the name – KEENTERS. It is based on the capacious word keen, which has many meanings: insightful, enthusiastic, ardent, intense. These words perfectly describe how the creators of the project relate to their brainchild. We emphasized this special attitude in the sign – with a monogram based on the capital letter K. Thus, we are talking about the personal responsibility of the owners for the quality of the products.