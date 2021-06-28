Irfan Khan ✪

To-Do List App

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
To-Do List App app design app ui ios app design management minimal reminder app task app task manager todo app todo list to do list ui ux
Download color palette

Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i designed To-Do List App UI while keeping User experience in my mind.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com.

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like