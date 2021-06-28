E-Commerce store

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
An ecommerce application for a cake and confectionaries store in Canada. it was The idea behind it was gotten from a magazine in Alberta and the a user Experience journey map was carried out to see how users both disabled and abled could easy use and interact with the design. it was carried out with 3 weeks and the application is function well and driving leads to the business