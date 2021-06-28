Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elia Polegre

Creative Videos

Elia Polegre
Elia Polegre
  • Save
Creative Videos figma editorial illustration creative videos shapes illustration creative video
Download color palette

Creative videos 📹

An illustration for the Edpuzzle Blog: https://blog.edpuzzle.com/edtech/10-creative-ways-to-use-video-in-the-classroom/

Elia Polegre
Elia Polegre

More by Elia Polegre

View profile
    • Like