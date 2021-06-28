Home Page for Jacht.Digital

Hi Dribbblers!

We continue to introduce the Jacht.Digital project. Our client is a digital marketing agency 📈. Today we want to share with you the Home Page design.

Hope you like it 💙

Don’t forget to Press “L” to support the shot

Tell us What you think in the comments

During this project, we provided the following services: Research, UX/UI Design, Graphic Design.

💌 Share with us your idea or challenge. We are available for new projects at design@akveo.com

Eva Design | Website | Behance | Instagram