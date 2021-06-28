Serhii Shepel

E commerce for Japanese swords

Serhii Shepel
Serhii Shepel
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

Here is our new E Commerce Project!

Hope you all enjoy this.

Thanks for watching!!!!!!!!
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm are available for new projects sepels41@gmail.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Serhii Shepel
Serhii Shepel
Got a cool project in mind? Let's talk. 👋

More by Serhii Shepel

View profile
    • Like