Interland: Google book

For his 80th birthday 🎂, grandfather Agenore 👴🏻 will receive a super extravagant gift 🎁 from his grandchildren: a journey into the world of #Interland. Thus begins this adventure!

An illustrated story ✍️🎨 created to entertain and educate children, grandparents and parents to live the Web in a conscious and safe way. ➡️ Link to download the book: https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/it_it/interlandavventuredigitali