Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chiara Morra

Interland: Google book

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra
  • Save
Interland: Google book game design vector draft character flat dribbble shot illustrator adobe photoshop adobe illustrator mockup google design minimal book google interland cute illo
Download color palette

For his 80th birthday 🎂, grandfather Agenore 👴🏻 will receive a super extravagant gift 🎁 from his grandchildren: a journey into the world of #Interland. Thus begins this adventure!
An illustrated story ✍️🎨 created to entertain and educate children, grandparents and parents to live the Web in a conscious and safe way. ➡️ Link to download the book: https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/it_it/interlandavventuredigitali

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra

More by Chiara Morra

View profile
    • Like