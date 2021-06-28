McDonald's Sunday

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Last March, we had the pleasure to work on the new campaign of McDonald's @McDonald’s Greece together with DDB Athens.
-
We created 5 little spots for the New McDonald’s Campaign called #Moodoftheday, one for each of the 5 different menus. Each video illustrates the mood of each day. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)
-
Check the Behance Link for the spots, the process and the designs we created. If you feel hungry go and grab a burger! (we won’t tell)
👇👇👇🍔🍟
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120570485/cDonalds-Mood-Of-The-Day?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published&fbclid=IwAR0DnlVd3AbF7QLW0FooM4ucIx1aT5BZwu_89t2fFEpH94D1d2fmpcL1F0I