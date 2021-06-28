Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beni

Curious cube 👁

Curious cube 👁 after effects animation animated motion design motion graphics 3d 2d gif abstract time space eye geometric cube blackandwhite noir
i'm tryinig to know more about how 3d layers work in After Effects. So this is my first test, hope you like it! :)

    • Like