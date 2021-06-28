Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Los Angeles Lakers Fan Website

Los Angeles Lakers Fan Website website sport team basketball team team la lakers sport basketball ui ux landing page figma web design design
Hey there! 👋

This is a part of the training project, where my task was to create a LA Lakers fan website that would reflect the team's corporate identity, as well as be effective and useful for the fans.

If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.

