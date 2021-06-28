Los Angeles Lakers Fan Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey there! 👋
This is a part of the training project, where my task was to create a LA Lakers fan website that would reflect the team's corporate identity, as well as be effective and useful for the fans.
If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.
You can find me here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin
Email: kgpet@mail.ru 📩