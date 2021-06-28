Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Ubon

For Our Girls Logo Design

David Ubon
David Ubon
  • Save
For Our Girls Logo Design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

An NGO focused on giving girls a sense of security, providing sanitary pads and other hygiene essentials at no cost.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
David Ubon
David Ubon

More by David Ubon

View profile
    • Like