Sebastiaan Hens - aloha design

Prooftech logo

Prooftech logo branding logo illustration graphic design design
A logo for a proofreading company, that also maintains factory equipment.
The logo needed to be modern and simple.
The tip of a pen is what gave me inspiration.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
