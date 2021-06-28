Golo

Cryptocurrency Web App

Cryptocurrency Web App webdesign product desktop dashboard nft bitcoin clean fintech navigation payment wallet crypto banking ui web minimal interface design app ux
👻 Say Hey golo@hey.com

Yo guys! Super excited to share my new concept for cryptocurrency web app that I made for Dribbble. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks a million for your support and feedback. Have a great and wild week!

＊Yo, I`m Golo. UI/UX and Product Designer
