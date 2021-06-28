Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Text Effects

Gold & Silver Logo Mockup

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Gold & Silver Logo Mockup branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui illustration design 80s logo text light designposter 3d text 3d text logo mockup silver gold
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

The realistic debossed effect is enhanced by the aesthetics of 2 shadow overlays, turning the scene into a stylish composition of outdoor lighting, minimalistic scenery and well-organized elements. Select gold or silver foil effect for your texts or logos, so they can be delivered in a supreme way.

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like