The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo. It illustrates the Biblical creation narrative from the Book of Genesis in which God gives life to Adam, the first man. For this challenge, I chose to take a modern approach to this classic painting. Because for me, sharing information is almost like giving life. The more we read, the more we learn, the more we feel alive!

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
