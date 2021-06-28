Tosh Design

Case Study Presentation Design

Tosh Design
Tosh Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Case Study Presentation Design gradient branding presentation design
Download color palette

Case Study Presentation Design we did for one of our customers. We used modern and eye-catching gradients that match brand's visual identity.

We are open for new projects so feel free to contact us :D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Tosh Design
Tosh Design
Graphic and Digital Design Studio
Hire Us

More by Tosh Design

View profile
    • Like