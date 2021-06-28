Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pat Wasik
Shuffle

Version History for Shuffle.dev

Pat Wasik
Shuffle
Pat Wasik for Shuffle
Shuffle — Visual Editor

Shuffle — Visual Editor
Shuffle — Visual Editor

Shuffle — Visual Editor

Hey Dribbblers!

Not every change or idea is good. That's why we introduce a feature in our editor to save change history and restore versions.
We hope this is a good change ✨

Check - Shuffle Editor

Shuffle
Shuffle
An online editor for busy developers
