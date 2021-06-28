Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rui Pinto
Euro 2020

It's Summer time, which means longer days and endless caipirinhas by the sea, and yes, intense national team football 😀 Maybe as a way to deal with my team's sorrows I decided to play with a website concept for the current Euro Championships, where results, teams and standings are displayed in a simple and intuitive way, reminiscent of a football field. Hope you all like it and let me know which team will you be supporting for the remaining days 💥

