It's Summer time, which means longer days and endless caipirinhas by the sea, and yes, intense national team football 😀 Maybe as a way to deal with my team's sorrows I decided to play with a website concept for the current Euro Championships, where results, teams and standings are displayed in a simple and intuitive way, reminiscent of a football field. Hope you all like it and let me know which team will you be supporting for the remaining days 💥
