Logo concept for the Moscow construction portal

Today's digital environment requires special functionality that is expressed
in simple two-dimensional forms convenient for scaling. Hexagonal shape
sign is well associated with construction and has a business style.
Title writing font good communicates with a sign and is unique.
The original logo idea is in combination of the first letter of the name and
stylish hexagonal shape as a symbol construction. The sign also hides in itself
complete MOS layout.