Logo concept for the Moscow construction portal

Logo concept for the Moscow construction portal
Today's digital environment requires special functionality that is expressed
in simple two-dimensional forms convenient for scaling. Hexagonal shape
sign is well associated with construction and has a business style.
Title writing font good communicates with a sign and is unique.

The original logo idea is in combination of the first letter of the name and
stylish hexagonal shape as a symbol construction. The sign also hides in itself
complete MOS layout.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
