Due.work is live on Product Hunt

I am so excited to share our product today. (https://www.due.work)

About 6 months ago, we launched our first version and since then we have been working on the concept to merge Feedback and Tickets (Fee - kets) together and bring the best of both and today we are about to launch it.

Problem 😐

When it comes to helping your customers we are left with options like Contact Form, Email Support with help desk integration or ChatBots or Linear Articles.

When you want your product to be scalable you will want something more than just having a help desk solution for replying to all the queries either through Emails or Live Chat.

Most of the Issues raised are always repeatable. It is also not possible to write all separate articles for all the common issues that happen on your platform.

Solution🚀 🔥

With Due.work we have merged the concept of Feedback and Tickets (Fee - Kets).

Using Due.work a ticket can be raised in form of private feedback which can be later made public by admin to let other users solve the same problems themselves or comment on the same issue if they need further clarification. Slowly your roadmap with public feedbacks starts building along with your community.

Due.work is a non-distracting widget that lives within your product through which your customer can create Tickets, Feedbacks, or read self-help articles.

With Due.work you will eventually have a community of your own product through which your customer can do several things like subscribing to an issue to sharing feedback or raising a ticket and all of this will be achieved within your product through our widget.

As you can see the possibilities are endless and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback.

We have tried to create the most convenient and enjoyable way to create a great customer support & experience tool and would love to hear your feedback on how we can make it better.