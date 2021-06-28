Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afnizar Nur Ghifari

New Firefox Browser UI Kit 2021

Afnizar Nur Ghifari
Afnizar Nur Ghifari
Hire Me
  • Save
New Firefox Browser UI Kit 2021 presentation mozilla ui kit figma browser firefox mockup freebie
Download color palette

Introducing an unofficial and fresh new Firefox Browser UI Kit for Figma.

This kit will help you to:
• Supercharge your presentation.
• A great file to start designing Firefox theme or you want to improve Firefox browser design.

Feel free to use it by duplicating the file on Figma!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Afnizar Nur Ghifari
Afnizar Nur Ghifari
Crafting meaningful digital experiences through design
Hire Me

More by Afnizar Nur Ghifari

View profile
    • Like