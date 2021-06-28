Michał Bryniarski
Merixstudio

Pet Care - Veterinary app freebie

Michał Bryniarski
Merixstudio
Michał Bryniarski for Merixstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Pet Care - Veterinary app freebie slider search tracking map gallery messenger chat calendar mobile vets animals freebies mobile app user interface minimal mobile ui kit ui kit veterinary pet care freebie
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
Today I upload my first project on Dribbble - and it's a freebie! A versatile veterinary app that helps pet owners find veterinarians and keep track of their health record 🐕 🐈

Hope you like it!

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

Veterinary App Freebie.sketch
10 MB
Download
Merixstudio
Merixstudio
Hire Us

More by Merixstudio

View profile
    • Like