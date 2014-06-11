For Becca #663399

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
As an expectant father, the thought of losing a child is my worst nightmare. Horrifyingly, that's exactly what the Meyer family has just experienced.
Becca's favorite color was purple. In honor of her memory, some, people have suggested getting the hashtag #663399becca trending tomorrow, the day she will be buried.
Jeffrey Zeldman put it well: "It will not be enough. Nothing will ever be enough. But it will be something."
Beyond that, the family has asked for donations Becca's name to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, two organizations who help bring hope and comfort to so many families.