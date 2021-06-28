Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Buckingham

Lost in literature

John Buckingham
John Buckingham
  • Save
Lost in literature illustration design
Download color palette

Based on a photo of my son enjoying a Harry Potter I designed this. Imagining what may have been going through his head as he continued to read.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
John Buckingham
John Buckingham

More by John Buckingham

View profile
    • Like