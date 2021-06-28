Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Panji Pamungkas

Cryptocurrency App

Panji Pamungkas
Panji Pamungkas
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App card gradient ux mobile app design mining dogecoin bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto ui design exploration platform mobile app app graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Guys! 👋

Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency App. This platform is useful for buying and selling cryptocurrency.

Feel free to leave your feedback in the comment below and don't forget to press L. Thank you!

Check my profile for more works

Have a great project? I'm available for a new project
Contact me at panjipsc10@gmail.com

Panji Pamungkas
Panji Pamungkas

More by Panji Pamungkas

View profile
    • Like