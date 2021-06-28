This Project is born out of passion for the African beauty, the African hair and everything African.

The Average African Woman no longer takes pride in their African beauty, identity and heritage and this has led to skin bleaching as well as using wigs and hair extensions, in order to fill the void of not being beautiful/good enough.

Today using of wigs and hair extensions have become a norm and is now a multi-million dollar business. This in turn has led our African Queens spending so much just to cover up their uncommon natural beauty.

iFro Natural Hair Salon wants to change the narrative by helping African women grow and maintain their natural hair thereby abandoning the use of wigs/hair extensions.